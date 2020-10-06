PE’s Jooma squeezes into ‘Idols SA’ top 10 spot

Port Elizabeth singer Jooma Mize, 29, has secured a top 10 spot on Idols SA.

The season’s top 10 was announced during the first live elimination show of the 2020 season on Wednesday.

Mize, who hails from Algoa Park, was saved at the last minute as he was among the four men with the least votes and in the bottom eight overall.

He was the ninth of 10 chosen contestants as voted for by the public.

After the first four males were named as finalists it was a tense wait for Mize, who had to see if the final spot was awarded to him or if he would be going home.

Commenting on the close call, Mize said he believed his supporters would continue to save him.

“I went into the show with confidence but it really died down when I learnt I was in the bottom eight.

“However, I was paralysed by disbelief the minute [host and rapper] ProVerb called my name to say I’d made it into the top 10,” he said.

He said he appreciated the love and support he had been receiving through social media from the Eastern Cape and other provinces.

“When I was told I was in the bottom eight I [understood] that the word took too long to get out in Port Elizabeth and I know this because I’m from there.

“Things take time to move in PE, so many people only caught on to the [call] to vote after voting lines had closed.

“I don’t believe that PE people are not supporting me, it’s that many didn’t know on time.

“But I do hope that this time around the Eastern Cape will show up even bigger,” he said.

Mize is in the top 10 with ZanoThando, Brandon, Succedor, Mr Music, Zama, Ntokozo, Be, Bongi and Ndoni.

Sunday’s show, which marked the season’s first to have a live audience due to lockdown regulations, welcomed back to its stage former contestants Lungisa Xhamela, Nosipho Silinda, Loyiso Gijana and Rethabile Khumalo, who performed alongside the likes of Langa Mavuso, Master KG, Nomcebo, Kamo Mphela and Bontle Smith.