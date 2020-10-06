Good rain, but little change in dam levels
Despite good rain in Nelson Mandela Bay, dam levels have barely risen, with the combined dam levels now at 18.48%, slightly up from last week’s 18.45%.
Individual dam levels, according to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s website, are:
Dam Capacity Available Megalitre (Ml) Available (%)
Kouga 25,910Ml 10,172Ml 8.08%
Churchill 35,240Ml 18,469Ml 52.41%
Impofu 105,757Ml 19,639Ml 18.57%
Groendal 11,638Ml 2,705Ml 23.24%
Loerie 3,026Ml 1,047Ml 34.6%
Combined 281,571Ml 52,032Ml 18.48%
