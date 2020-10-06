News

Good rain, but little change in dam levels

By Herald Reporter - 06 October 2020
The Kouga Dam. File picture
Image: Werner Hills

Despite good rain in Nelson Mandela Bay, dam levels have barely risen, with the combined dam levels now at 18.48%, slightly up from last week’s 18.45%.

Individual dam levels, according to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s website, are:  

Dam                 Capacity                   Available Megalitre (Ml)       Available (%)

Kouga              25,910Ml                   10,172Ml                                  8.08%

Churchill         35,240Ml                  18,469Ml                                 52.41%

Impofu             105,757Ml                 19,639Ml                                 18.57%

Groendal          11,638Ml                   2,705Ml                                   23.24%

Loerie               3,026Ml                    1,047Ml                                   34.6%

Combined        281,571Ml                 52,032Ml                                 18.48%

