Eastern Cape cop shames rape complainant on social media

PREMIUM

A police officer has publicly apologised for swearing at a woman who opened a rape case against his friend.



The Makana officer caused a social media storm at the weekend with a series of texts, which DispatchLIVE (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za) has seen, labelling the woman as “too forward” and saying she wanted to sleep with his friend because he is a well known figure in the small town...

