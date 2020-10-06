Eastern Cape cop shames rape complainant on social media
A police officer has publicly apologised for swearing at a woman who opened a rape case against his friend.
The Makana officer caused a social media storm at the weekend with a series of texts, which DispatchLIVE (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za) has seen, labelling the woman as “too forward” and saying she wanted to sleep with his friend because he is a well known figure in the small town...
