Cosatu strike delays writing of last matric trial exams
While matric trial exams draw to an end this week, the Eastern Cape department of education has confirmed that the final two papers have been rescheduled due to planned strike action by trade union federation Cosatu.
On Monday, provincial education MEC Fundile Gade rescheduled the Life Sciences paper 2 and CAT paper 2 theory trial examinations to Thursday due to the planned Cosatu action, expected on Wednesday. ..
