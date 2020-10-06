‘City has a water management issue, not a water shortage issue’

Before the Nelson Mandela Bay’s leadership preaches about residents conserving water, it needs to sort out its water leaks, the DA said on Tuesday.

Flanked by DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga and MP Leon Basson, interim party leader John Steenhuisen visited a servitude on a farm outside Despatch where water has been leaking for the past eight months.

The pipe, which is 1.5m below grounds, gets water from the Motherwell pump station and supplies Despatch and parts of Uitenhage.

Standing next to the leak, which now looks like a small dam, Bhanga said the metro had not reached day zero but “day incompetence”.

Bhanga said critical infrastructure was not maintained which caused havoc for residents.

“While we can appreciate that there’s a water crisis, there’s a major issue of lack of maintenance.

“We’re told we do not have water, yet leaks such as this are left unattended for eight months.

“Uitenhage and Despatch have leaks that have not been fixed and one of the reasons why this has happened is because contracts have lapsed.

“The city’s contract with plumbers has lapsed. The city’s water chemical treatment contract collapsed in December and has been illegally extended since December.

“The city can’t deal with the human resources issue and if the DA were still in government, it would have dealt with it a long time ago,” Bhanga said.

Steenhuisen labelled the metro an uncaring government and said the city had a water management issue, not a water shortage issue.

“Taps have run dry in many areas due to delays and failure to maintain and upgrade water infrastructure, and due to a failure to manage demand adequately.”

He said the leak, in Elands Street, Despatch, had been reported on numerous occasions.

“It is safe to say that several megalitres of clean water have gone to waste here during this time.

“Water interruptions are now a daily occurrence in the northern and western areas of the municipality, where taps began running dry a month ago.

“The ANC-led coalition of corruption appears to have no idea how to address the water challenge.

“Instead, they are attempting to shift blame to residents themselves, to avoid accountability for their outright failures,” Steenhuisen said.

“While NMB’s water consumption is high at 290 megalitres per day, the metro loses 46% of its treated water to leaks and theft before it reaches residents.”

Steenhuisen said the metro needed a rapid response team of plumbers to target leaks, and emergency procurement measures to tackle critical aspects such as the supply of water treatment chemicals.

HeraldLIVE