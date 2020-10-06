Burnt bodies of teen and woman found near KZN river

The burnt bodies of a teenage girl and a woman, believed to be in her 30s, have been found dumped near the Umgeni River in KwaDabeka, north of Durban.

The police are investigating murder after the bodies were discovered early on Tuesday morning.

“They were allegedly assaulted, burnt and strangled to death. A docket with two counts of murder was opened at KwaDabeka police station for investigation,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

The identities of the victims have not been released by police.

