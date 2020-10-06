I am not giving up on case, says woman allegedly beaten up by ex-boyfriend after charge withdrawn

Assault charge against businessman withdrawn

PREMIUM

As the assault charge against Port Elizabeth businessman Naadir Abader was provisionally withdrawn on Monday, the young woman he is alleged to have viciously beaten warned him not to celebrate just yet.



Determined to see her ex-boyfriend punished for allegedly hitting and kicking her during an argument spurred on by jealousy, beautician and community radio presenter Josca Human, 25, said she had no intention of giving up on the case any time soon...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.