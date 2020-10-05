'We will remove rotten potatoes': KZN education MEC visits school after gang war turns deadly

KwaZulu-Natal's education MEC has given pupils who belong to gangs at a school south of Durban an ultimatum: "Fetch your parents and change your ways or face expulsion."

Kwazi Mshengu visited Folweni High School on Monday after a gang fight broke out on school premises last week and resulted in the fatal stabbing of a grade 9 pupil by a pupil belonging to another gang.

"Pupils have categorised themselves into different groups of gangsters. The situation has became unstable at the school," said Mshengu.

"Recently a pupil was killed by another pupil, and some pupils are unable to attend school because they belong different gangs and threaten each other with attacks. It is quite a volatile situation."