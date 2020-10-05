Three survive terrifying crash as car plunges down mountain pass

A 30-year-old man is in a stable condition at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town after his car plunged 200m down Bainskloof mountain pass.

According to the Air Mercy Service (AMS), the driver of a white VW vehicle, which was descending the treacherous R301 towards Worcester on Sunday afternoon, lost control of the vehicle resulting in it rolling several times before it landed on its wheels at the Witte River bed.

Tygerberg Hospital spokesperson Laticia Pienaar said the patient who was airlifted to the hospital is now in stable condition.

“He is intubated and is still in trauma,” she said.

The service’s Skymed helicopter assisted with the rescue operation of three occupants of the vehicle, two men and a woman, at about 4pm, along with the police, Worcester fire and rescue, Western Cape Traffic Services, ER24 and Emergency Medical Services.