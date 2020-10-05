Naadir Abader walks free — for now

Port Elizabeth businessman Naadir Abader, accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, is a free man — for now.

This after the state opted to provisionally withdraw the charges against him in the Port Elizabeth District Court on Monday.

Abader, 33, the owner of security firm Chronicle Protection, was arrested on June 23 after his then-girlfriend, Josca Human, accused him of hitting and kicking her during an argument spurred on by jealousy.

Photographs of Human’s injuries were later posted to social media.

Prosecutor Craig Fillis said after consulting with Human he felt the matter was not trial ready and that he still hoped to consult with further witnesses.

In light of this, he had no other option but to provisionally withdraw the case.

Human, a 25-year-old beautician and Christian radio presenter, was in court on Monday when Abader briefly took to the dock.