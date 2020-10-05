News

Naadir Abader walks free — for now

By Kathryn Kimberley - 05 October 2020
Businessman Naadir Abader arrives at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday where his criminal charge was provisionally withdrawn by the state
NOT TRIAL READY: Businessman Naadir Abader arrives at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday where his criminal charge was provisionally withdrawn by the state
Image: Werner Hills

Port Elizabeth businessman Naadir Abader, accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, is a free man — for now.

This after the state opted to provisionally withdraw the charges against him in the Port Elizabeth District Court on Monday.

Abader, 33, the owner of security firm Chronicle Protection, was arrested on June 23 after his then-girlfriend, Josca Human, accused him of hitting and kicking her during an argument spurred on by jealousy.

Photographs of Human’s injuries were later posted to social media.

Prosecutor Craig Fillis said after consulting with Human he felt the matter was not trial ready and that he still hoped to consult with further witnesses.

In light of this, he had no other option but to provisionally withdraw the case.

Human, a 25-year-old beautician and Christian radio presenter, was in court on Monday when Abader briefly took to the dock.

ALSO READ

Case against businessman Naadir Abader ready for trial

Investigations into the alleged assault of a radio presenter by her then boyfriend are complete and the state is ready to proceed to trial, a Port ...
News
2 months ago

Assault accused faces irate protesters at court

A Port Elizabeth businessman was met by a crowd of angry protesters outside the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court, where he made his first appearance ...
News
3 months ago

Businessman makes first court appearance for assault

An assault case against Port Elizabeth businessman Naadir Abader has been postponed to August 5 for further investigation.
News
3 months ago

Battered woman tells of her alleged assault by businessman boyfriend

An alleged lack of remorse on the part of the man she accuses of beating her up on Friday  led to a young Port Elizabeth woman finally reporting a ...
News
3 months ago

Security company owner arrested over assault of girlfriend

A Port Elizabeth businessman was arrested — and released on R500 bail — after allegations that he physically assaulted his girlfriend at the weekend.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Who knows what's going to happen?': Trump speaks about going into quarantine ...
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...

Most Read

X