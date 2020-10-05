News

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' Whatsapp account hacked

Nomahlubi Jordaan Reporter 05 October 2020
Communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' private and confidential information is in the hands of an unknown third party.
Image: GCIS

Communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’ WhatsApp account has been hacked, her department said on Monday.

Her spokesperson Mish Molakeng said Ndabeni-Abrahams’ private and confidential information was in the hands of an unknown third party.

“This illegal activity has been reported to relevant authorities and platform owners for action,” he said.

“Obtaining and distributing information that is illegally obtained is a crime and offenders will be reported to legal authorities.”

He said the matter was being investigated.

