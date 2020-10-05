Little boy’s big bake sale to save rhinos

Tyler Furniss, 5, has always had a love for rhinos. So when he heard about the Kragga Kamma Game Reserve’s “Rand for the Rhinos” fundraiser a few weeks ago, he came up with an idea to help.

“I want to help look after the rhinos because I do not want them to become extinct,” Tyler said.

“It makes me sad to think that one day they might not be around, so everyone needs to try help if they can.”

His grandparents, Debbie and Rory Colin, have a house in the reserve and Tyler often goes on game drives when he visits them.

His favourite animal is the rhino and watches them as they come up to the fence at their house.

Tyler decided to have a bake sale on the front lawn of his house in Walmer.

He roped in family and friends to help make the event a success on Sunday.

His mom, Carey, said: “He decided he wanted to do a drive-by bake sale, following all the social distancing guidelines.”

He asked Julie Scheepers from Jelly Bean Design to design his flyer and posters.

“His big sister Chloe, 7, spent many afternoons helping him make posters to put around the neighbourhood.

“She also gathered her friends to help work shifts at the bake sale.

“We are so touched that so many friends and family offered to help make Tyler’s big day a success,” Carey said.

His granny, Glynis Furniss, helped with the baking.

Hundreds of neighbours, friends, family and some of the reserve’s Rhino Guardians came to support his initiative.

Tyler made R6,900 for the Kragga Kamma Game Reserve.

“I am so glad the sun was shining and that so many people came out to support,” Tyler said.

His mom and dad, Warren, are proud of their son.

“This little chap has such a big heart and it blows us away that at such a young age he wants to play his part in supporting a phenomenal cause.”

Tyler is in the Rhino class at Linkside Pre-primary and his teacher, Roxy Smith, has encouraged his interest in rhino conservation.

“I think he can teach us all a lesson — that age doesn’t matter,” Smith said.

“We can all make a difference.”

