Hopes pinned on domestic tourism

With the reboot of international tourism still facing huge obstacles, domestic travellers are giving local operators some hope of a light at the end of the tunnel after a long, hard lockdown.

Lion Roars joint director Jules Bailey said on Sunday while full recovery would need complete relaxation on international travel, domestic tourism was picking up nicely.

“The relaxation of provincial borders and our reduced rates for our Eastern Cape wildlife, Plettenberg beach and Franschhoek wineland experiences have been well received and there is a nice uptick there.

“We’re certainly wary of a winter spike in Covid cases and until our overseas markets have opened up completely there will be no full recovery.

“But we’re using the quiet time to do maintenance and get our sanitation procedures in place so we can be ready when the tide turns.”

Bailey said they had used funds from the company’s foundation to maintain key conservation systems at their game reserve operations in Amakhala and to run feeding programmes for local communities reliant on this business.

Taking the bull by the horns, Lion Roars was now actually expanding with two new hotels in Cape Town, she said.

However, Neale Howarth, chair of Indalo, representing nine game reserves in the Eastern Cape’s western region, said while September had looked very promising after five months of zero business, October bookings had plumetted.

“In September we had a lot of South African guests taking advantage of the relaxation on interprovincial travel and our significantly reduced rates. I think people were just very excited to be able to get out.

“But that business seems to have come and gone. October bookings from domestic travellers are flatlining and combined with the continued restrictions on international travel, things are very difficult.”