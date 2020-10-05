Flight restrictions continue to rein in tourism

Amid the news of chaotic management of new Covid-19 protocols for international inbound travellers, Eastern Cape tourism is struggling to emerge from the lockdown.

On Sunday, tourism industry WhatsApps were flying about new visa requirements being imposed on travellers from Germany — one of the few countries which SA has declared welcome — as well as that incoming flight crews will have to be quarantined.

Both these issues are jeopardising the resuscitation of a vital flow of foreign exchange into SA, tourism operators say.

But, at the same time, domestic tourism appears to be growing and there is a huge opportunity to ramp up local tourism with innovative marketing and securing, maintaining and showcasing home-grown products.

Port Elizabeth-based Mantis Collection founder Adrian Gardiner, whose company manages 30 game reserves, lodges and boutique hotels worldwide, said the situation was critical.

“Leisure travel has been banned for seven months and with this second wave of the pandemic now sweeping through our important visitor countries, we’re not likely to see that change for the foreseeable future.

“Most times when you hit challenges in our business, you can see when it will end.

“With this situation, there is no end in sight.”

While SA was open to German travellers, their government required them to quarantine after returning home and this would likely dissuade many possible tourists, he said.

“The chaos we’re hearing about this morning [Sunday] makes things even more difficult,” Gardiner said.

One of the crisis points highlighted in social media posts early on Sunday was that the pre-Covid-19 visa-waiver status enjoyed by tourists from Germany and several other countries had not been reinstated — despite an assurance from the SA government that it would be once international travel opened up — resulting in confusion and consternation.

The tourism department failed to respond to questions sent to it on Sunday.

Gardiner said Mantis had been forced to retrench 100 people in its travel business section and 150 across its 12 SA properties.

“So it’s catastrophic. I'm not trying to be negative, just practical,” he said.

“I don’t think the tourism department understands the importance of foreign exchange.

“The government needs to talk to the tourism industry, which it has not been doing since the start of the lockdown.

"Once that starts happening then we can start eradicating problems together.”