Brendin Horner: A hard-working young man and a 'top guy'

On the day Brendin Horner was brutally murdered, he celebrated his one-year anniversary of working for the Scheepers family on Bloukruin farm, close to the small Free State town of Paul Roux.

“He was so excited that day, that he was working a year for us, and on that special day he died. His family is taking his death extremely hard,” owner of Bloukruin farm Gilly Scheepers told TimesLIVE on Monday morning.

“They are in mourning and it's been very tough for them to deal with his death. This is a young man who had his entire life ahead of him.”

Horner and his father Robbie both worked for Scheepers on the farm. Scheepers said Horner worked with the “technical side of things” on the farm.

“He was one of the gears that made the clock work,” he said.

The last time Scheepers saw Horner alive was just after 6pm on Thursday, when Horner greeted Scheepers with a firm handshake and left. He told Scheepers that he was visiting his father on the neighbouring farm.

His girlfriend Lenize Taljaard raised the alarm when he did not arrive at home that evening.

His father Robbie and a colleague Jaco Kleingeld found his body tied to a pole in an open space at the farm on Friday.