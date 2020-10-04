Man arrested for driving taxi drunk with 24 passengers, including teens

A taxi driver was arrested in Daveyton on Saturday evening at the wheel of an overloaded vehicle, which had 24 passengers.

In a tweet, Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said the taxi was filled with boys and girls, the youngest of whom was 15.

“The girls say they left home saying they are going next door but they were going to a party. And you can see they have been drinking,” tweeted Mazibuko.