Documentary inspired by Butterworth foot painter’s perseverance
A Butterworth artist who uses his feet to paint portraits of African landscapes is now the subject of a documentary.
Siyasamkela Toli was born with Phocomelia, a condition that gives rise to malformed arms and legs, however, it has not held him back from pursuing his dreams as an artist. ..
