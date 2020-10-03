Missionvale flooded after overnight rain

A large part of Missionvale was left flooded on Saturday after heavy overnight rain.

Some shack dwellers in the Greenfield informal settlement in Missionvale woke up to damaged goods as water flooded into their homes during Friday night and Saturday morning's rainfall.

With knee-length water recorded in the streets, some residents could not save much as their clothing, bedding, and furniture were left drenched.

Jurry Mario Julie, 40, said he was forced to sleep on his wet bed and blankets as he had nowhere else to go.

The water entered his one-room shack, swamping the carpet and the bottom of his only cupboard while he used some of his clothes in a failed effort to block out the rain from entering through his leaking roof.

On the floor, he placed buckets and dishes to protect his already drenched rug.

"I have no choice but to sleep on the wet bed with a wet blanket because I have nowhere to run to. It's just me," he said.

Julie's shack is one of a number flooded in the area. Many were inaccessible on Saturday as roads leading to them were heavily flooded.

Julie said his shack had been leaking since Wednesday's light rainfall.

"I've used one of my only two jackets to try and cover the leaking corner but it's no use.

"The rain hasn't been too hard but for us even if it rains a little, it affects us badly," he said.

