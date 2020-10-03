Resurgence still possible as South Africans revel in eased restrictions

Many now ignoring threat of Covid-19, experts believe

PREMIUM

South Africans are being lulled into a false sense of security that Covid-19 is no a longer threat, but they do so at their peril.



That is the message from leading Eastern Cape medical experts who have noticed people are no longer taking precautions, especially with the downgrading of the national lockdown to level 1 on September 20...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.