KZN granny and two grandchildren burn to death in house fire
A KwaZulu-Natal granny and her two grandchildren perished in a fire at their home in Nongoma, in the northern part of the province, on Friday night.
According to the co-operative governance and traditional affairs department (Cogta), the fire is believed to have been caused by a candle.
“Two children together with their grandmother perished from the severe burns they suffered as a result of the fire which engulfed their home.
“The cause of the fire is unconfirmed at this stage but it is suspected that it could have been caused by a candle,” said a Cogta statement
Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka dispatched a disaster management team “to provide immediate relief to the family and to investigate the possible causes of the fire”.
Hlomuka urged residents across the province to be aware of the dangers posed by candles, especially when left unattended.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.