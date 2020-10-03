'Kinnear investigated police as well', Cele tells mourners at slain detective's funeral

If police minister Bheki Cele’s tough words at Lt-Col Charl Kinnear’s funeral are anything to go by, those who stripped the top detective of protection will know their fate soon.

Speaking at Kinnear’s funeral on Saturday at the Every Nation Church in Goodwood, Cape Town, Cele reiterated his statement that the probe into why Kinnear was “left naked and vulnerable” will leave no stone unturned and that “heads will roll”.

“This is our last mile, it could be the first mile,” said Cele. “Too many people who have spoken here have mourned but I don’t think I would like to mourn. I would request permission to celebrate. We don’t mourn heroes, we celebrate heroes. And heroes don’t die. They multiply.”

The funeral was attended by Western Cape premier Alan Winde, community safety MEC Albert Fritz, the SA Human Rights Commission’s Chris Nissen and police top brass.

About 120 people attended the service inside the dimly lit church. The number was limited so mourners could observe Covid-19 regulations. The church can accommodate up to 2,000 people.