Dagga worth over R1m seized on N3 by Maritzburg police

Suthentira Govender Senior reporter 03 October 2020
Dagga with an estimated street value of over R1m was seized by Pietermaritzburg police on Friday
Pietermaritzburg police seized a consignment of dagga with a street value of about R1.1m on Friday.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said members of the flying squad stopped the driver of a panel van on the N3 freeway.

“Police discovered 25 40kg bags which contained dagga.

“The estimated street value of the dagga is R1.1m,” she said.

Gwala said a 48-year-old man was arrested for dealing as well as transportation of dagga.

“The suspect’s vehicle was also seized for further investigation. He is expected to appear at the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Monday.”

