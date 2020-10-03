Bay hit with wide-spread outages
Large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay were hit with power outages on Saturday morning due to various oil circuit breakers tripping.
Head of infrastructure, Mongameli Bobani, said various oil circuit breakers had tripped.
This included oil circuit breakers in Chatty, Mount Road and Ditchling.
No time frame was given as to when the situation would be rectified.
An oil circuit breaker trips, often due to a faulty transformer, cables or overhead lines to prevent a substation from exploding.
Areas affected are: Algoa Park, Mill Park, Central, Steytler township, Sunridge, Glenroy Park, Walmer Downs, Glen Hurd, Mangold Park, Sydenham, Greenacres, Newton Park, Blue Horizon Bay, Westering, Cotswold, Charlo, Malabar, Framesby, Fitches Corner, Despatch, Schauderville, Korsten, St Albans and Walmer.
ELECTRICAL OUTAGES:— Mongameli Bobani (@CllrBobani) October 3, 2020
Various parts of NMBM are affected by power outages.
Staff are attending to faults, more information to follow.
On behalf of @NMandelaBaymuni, I would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/aMEQdEPqke
The Ditchling Substation supplies power to all of these areas.
In September, the city was hit with a power outage every day – on average.
These were not linked to load-shedding.
All this comes as businesses and residents struggle with water outages, load-shedding and Covid-19 setbacks, the constant power outages are creating even more havoc.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.