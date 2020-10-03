Bay hit with wide-spread outages

Large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay were hit with power outages on Saturday morning due to various oil circuit breakers tripping.

Head of infrastructure, Mongameli Bobani, said various oil circuit breakers had tripped.

This included oil circuit breakers in Chatty, Mount Road and Ditchling.

No time frame was given as to when the situation would be rectified.

An oil circuit breaker trips, often due to a faulty transformer, cables or overhead lines to prevent a substation from exploding.

Areas affected are: Algoa Park, Mill Park, Central, Steytler township, Sunridge, Glenroy Park, Walmer Downs, Glen Hurd, Mangold Park, Sydenham, Greenacres, Newton Park, Blue Horizon Bay, Westering, Cotswold, Charlo, Malabar, Framesby, Fitches Corner, Despatch, Schauderville, Korsten, St Albans and Walmer.