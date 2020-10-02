WATCH LIVE | Zondo hears Bosasa-related evidence from Cedric Frolick
The state capture inquiry is hearing Bosasa-related evidence from National Assembly chairperson for committees Cedric Frolick on Friday.
In 2019 former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi claimed Frolick was allegedly used by the company, at a R40,000 monthly premium, to facilitate meetings between the company and various politicians.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.