No decision yet on ousted Mangaung mayor after arrest: Free State ANC

ANC officials in the Free State are locked in meetings to decide what should happen to ousted Mangaung mayor Sarah Olly Mlamleli following her arrest in connection with a multimillion-rand asbestos tender.

The decision that must be taken is whether she should step aside — as decided by the ANC national executive committee (NEC) last month regarding officials who face criminal charges — or allow the law to run its course before action is taken against Mlamleli.

ANC Free State spokesperson Thabo Meeko said on Friday morning provincial party officials were meeting about the issue.

“The officials convened urgently to look into the matter. They are looking at the developments and what decision will be taken. The provincial working committee and the provincial executive committee (PEC) will be briefed on the course of action,” said Meeko.

Mlamleli, a PEC member, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the R255m tender for the assessment and audit of houses with asbestos roofing in the province in 2014.

She was due to make a court appearance with six others, including Edwin Sodi, CEO of Blackhead Consulting, the company involved in the lucrative 2014 contract.