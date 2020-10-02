Musos hit right note with gift to the vulnerable

Port Elizabeth non-profit organisation Ubuntu Pathways will receive all royalties paid for Zakes Bantwini and US singer Lauv’s song, Modern Loneliness.

This was announced by the Clap Your Hands hitmaker, whose real name is Zakhele Madida, when he visited the Zwide non-profit organisation on Wednesday.

Madida, who was approached by the US singer and songwriter to make a remix of the original song, said Ubuntu Pathways would benefit from the song indefinitely.

This means that money from each time the song is streamed on licensed digital platforms or played in licensed event venues, on radio or TV and other licensed platforms, will go towards Ubuntu Pathways.

“All money that song makes will belong to Ubuntu,” Madida said.

“From royalty collection to digital sales and even if someone uses it on an advertisement 20 years from now, all the money collected will come to Ubuntu.”

Although he was not aware of the initiative during the making of the song, Madida said he was honoured to contribute towards the wellness of an organisation such as Ubuntu Pathways.

Ubuntu Pathways is a non-profit organisation that provides a support system of health, education, and household stability to vulnerable children and their families in the townships of Port Elizabeth.

The organisation serves a vulnerable community — pregnant mothers living with HIV, immuno-compromised children growing up in unsafe homes, elderly heads of households and at-risk, unemployed youth.

In March, Ubuntu suspended all non-essential services, and launched an emergency Covid-19 strategy.

The organisation diverted all efforts to providing support, medical services, food security and interventions to those most at-risk during the pandemic.

Ubuntu Pathways is providing nearly 30,000 community members with monthly food packages and supplying critical PPE and medical equipment to more than 25 local organisations that have been on the brink of closure, including clinics, shelters and soup kitchens.

“I am blown away by the work being done by Ubuntu in this community, but what touches me the most is the early childhood development work they do,” Madida said.

“I know the first 1,000 days are most important in shaping or breaking a child’s life and to know that there are people who dedicate their daily lives trying to create the best environment possible for children from when they are still in their mothers’ wombs to their early childhood is very encouraging.”

On Thursday, Madida gave a motivational talk to the organisation’s staff who have kept the institution running for 21 years.

He said the song was a fitting channel to contribute to the organisation as many of its beneficiaries struggled with “modern loneliness” due to stigmatisation and other factors.

Ubuntu Pathways cofounder Malizole “Banks” Gwaxula said the staff had displayed resilience and dedication by working seven days a week to serve their communities since the beginning of the lockdown in March.

He said the contribution from Madida and Lauv would play an important role in helping Ubuntu sustain its role in the community.

“The proceeds of Zakes Bantwini and Lauv’s collaboration will help Ubuntu sustain our vital Covid-19 operation in one of the country’s worst-hit areas, everything from providing medical and psychosocial care to supporting unemployed youth and stabilising households,” Gwaxula said.

Modern Loneliness was released on digital streaming platforms in May.

Royalties are collected by copyright collecting societies such as the Southern African Music Rights Organisation, the National Organisation of Reproduction Rights, the Composers Authors and Publishers Association, the South African Music Performance Rights Association and the Performers Organisation of South Africa Trust (POSA).

HeraldLIVE