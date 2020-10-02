Dainfern man with outstanding R500k electricity bill arrested for bribery
A Dainfern man who has nearly R500,000 outstanding on his electricity bill has been arrested for trying to bribe City Power officials who cut him off.
The 52-year-old was arrested on Thursday.
“The suspect was arrested at his house in Dainfern during a sting operation led by a Johannesburg metro police undercover unit,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.
The suspect was one of 19 customers targeted in a cut-off operation on Wednesday. He owes City Power R463,000 for electricity.
“The customer offered City Power technicians R5,000 to be reconnected after his house was cut off. The technicians agreed to come back the following day to reconnect him and get the money,” said Mangena.
The police were alerted and a sting operation was set up, he said.
The man was subsequently arrested at his house after giving technicians and the police R1,500. A case of bribery has been opened and the man has been detained at the Douglasdale police station.
“We warn our customers against offering bribes to City Power officials as this is a serious criminal offence,” added Mangena.
TimesLIVE
