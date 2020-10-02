Call to make agriculture a compulsory subject in EC schools
Agricultural sciences should be made a compulsory subject in Eastern Cape schools, according to education MEC Fundile Gade.
Speaking at the official opening of the revamped Gobizizwe Agricultural High School in Ncise village near Mthatha on Thursday, Gade said at present, the subject was optional...
