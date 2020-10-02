Bay runner clocking up the kilometres to help children hit by pandemic

The disastrous effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on children who have lost parents during the pandemic has compelled a Nelson Mandela Bay man to run from Uitenhage to Port Elizabeth as part of a fundraising effort.

Godfrey Jacobs will begin his 38km run at the VW plant in Uitenhage and finish at the Port Elizabeth City Hall before handing over shoes, groceries and toiletry packs to children he has raised funds for over the past month.

Jacobs, who works for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and is a member of its running club, said he had always had a passion for running and helping children.

“I am doing this run because I have always been involved in children’s activities and activities that have a positive effect on the community.

“This time I joined two things that I am passionate about and I am hoping this will start a movement that will spread throughout the country.”

A total of 53 children from 14 schools around the metro have been identified to benefit from the programme.

“Tomorrow we will have a handing over ceremony with only seven schools at the City Hall, where 15 children will get their packs,” Jacobs said.