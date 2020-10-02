Bay runner clocking up the kilometres to help children hit by pandemic
The disastrous effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on children who have lost parents during the pandemic has compelled a Nelson Mandela Bay man to run from Uitenhage to Port Elizabeth as part of a fundraising effort.
Godfrey Jacobs will begin his 38km run at the VW plant in Uitenhage and finish at the Port Elizabeth City Hall before handing over shoes, groceries and toiletry packs to children he has raised funds for over the past month.
Jacobs, who works for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and is a member of its running club, said he had always had a passion for running and helping children.
“I am doing this run because I have always been involved in children’s activities and activities that have a positive effect on the community.
“This time I joined two things that I am passionate about and I am hoping this will start a movement that will spread throughout the country.”
A total of 53 children from 14 schools around the metro have been identified to benefit from the programme.
“Tomorrow we will have a handing over ceremony with only seven schools at the City Hall, where 15 children will get their packs,” Jacobs said.
Asked why he had chosen school shoes, he said he had not had shoes for school growing up.
“I know now that those children are going to struggle because the breadwinners have died and we are going into a season where it’s going to be party time and come next year the children won’t have shoes.
“For those children, it is going to be most painful and I want to alleviate that pain,” he said.
Making a special mention of Prof Jean Greyling from Nelson Mandela University, Jacob said he had made the biggest donation of 37 pairs of shoes.
“I have had people and organisations donating thousands into my own account, but I want to make mention of Prof Greyling, who made the biggest donation of R5,500.
“He is always doing things for the impoverished and he deserves a big thank you,” he said.
Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki called for residents to support the initiative.
“The municipality is very excited about this initiative.
“What adds to the excitement is that the person is our employee.
“We appreciate the fact that people are aware of the effects of Covid-19 and the devastation it has caused.
“The municipality calls upon residents and businesses to support this initiative.”
HeraldLIVE
