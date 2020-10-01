World's first man to be cured of HIV dies of cancer

Tributes are pouring in for the world’s first person to be cured of HIV, Timothy Ray Brown, after he lost his battle with cancer.

Brown, who made history as “the Berlin patient” following a complex bone marrow transplant that cured him of HIV in 2008, died on Tuesday at his home in Carlifornia, according to a social media post by his husband Tim Hoeffgen. He was 54.

Leading HIV expert Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, the deputy director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre and head of Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation, described Brown as a “brave, sincere and very humble” man.

“He came to a community meeting and to a UCT student meeting we had in 2017 when he came to South Africa. He so enthusiastically engaged with community and medical students and young clinicians alike. It was such a pleasure to witness,” she said.

“He came out to a community site in Philippi Village and he and his husband Tim enthusiastically engaged with community advocates and answered a range of questions posed by community. Timothy was warm, compassionate and inspirational.”