SA confirms 1,767 new Covid-19 cases and 67 deaths in past 24 hours
There have been 1,767 new Covid-19 infections confirmed in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
This means there are now 674,339 cases countrywide.
There were also 67 Covid-19 related deaths confirmed in the past 24 hours. Of these, three were in the Eastern Cape, 37 in KwaZulu-Natal, 11 in Gauteng, nine in the Western Cape and seven in the Free State.
"This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16,734," said Mkhize.
"Our recoveries now stand at 608,112 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%."
The figures are based on 4,187,917 tests to date, of which 23,426 were in the past 24 hours.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.