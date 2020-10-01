Voyages of past can anchor progress, says Tilayi

Maritime heritage must be used to chart future



From colonisation to liberation, maritime heritage is a mainstay of SA’s cultural diversity and should be a fundamental part of its future trajectory.



That is according to South Africa Maritime Safety Authority acting CEO Sobantu Tilayi, who was speaking during a virtual presentation on “The Blue Economy — Our Heritage” hosted by the Eastern Cape Maritime Business Chamber...

