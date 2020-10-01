Man arrested for deaths of mom and toddler in Durban bush knife attack

A 62-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of a Phoenix woman and her two-year-old daughter.

The 34-year-old mother and her toddler were found in a pool of blood at a residence on Solly Mathe Road in Mount Royal, north of Durban, on Wednesday.

The police said the woman had been hacked to death with a bush knife by a man who was known to her.

In a statement on Thursday, spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said the mother's two-year-old child was also injured and died while receiving medical attention.

“A bush knife was found at the scene. The suspect had fled the scene into the nearby thicket before police arrived. Charges of murder were opened for investigation at Phoenix SAPS.”