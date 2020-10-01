Committee gives nod for new council chamber at Feather Market Centre

The Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee has given the go-ahead for the Mandela Bay Development Agency to draw up plans for the construction of a council chamber in the Selley Hall at the Feather Market Centre.

The huge revamp would cost the municipality R49m, nearly half of which would be required for parking outside the centre.

The details were contained in a human resources and corporate administration committee report which still needs council approval.

Presently, due to the Covid-19 regulations, council meetings are held over four venues, the Wool Board Exchange, Feather Market Hall, City Hall and the Noninzi Luzipho hall.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, meetings were held at the Wool Board Exchange Building, which is often crammed during sessions with 120 councillors, dozens of party officials, residents and journalists.

In the report, three other options were presented to councillors — revamping the Wool Board Exchange building (at a cost of R43m, including parking), upgrading the old Reserve Bank building (no costs given) and constructing a new building at a cost of R181m, which included parking.

The idea to use the Selley Hall as the new council chamber was first mooted in 2008, but the plan never gained traction.

According to the specifications given, Selley Hall was the only option that ticked all the right boxes in terms of adequate provision of safety and security as well as the potential to accommodate councillors, the public and the media.

It can seat 250 people.

Safety and security councillor Queenie Pink welcomed the idea, but said she hoped in future plans could be devised for a council chamber to be developed in the township.

“We need to look at taking council to our people. Where it matters most,” Pink said.