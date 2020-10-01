Etienne determined to help others after long road to self-confidence, belief
Boy who was bullied due to autism wins Teen SA title
He started modelling as a way to build his confidence after his autism became the source of bullying, and now Port Elizabeth’s Etienne Vermaak, 14, has not only won a national title but helped children who were writing their schoolwork in the sand.
Etienne, who suffers from mild autism, this month won the title of Mr Petite Teen SA at the 2020 Miss & Mr Junior Pageant South Africa, with judging done digitally due to Covid-19...
