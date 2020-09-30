Two women shot 'execution-style' near KwaMashu clinic
The bodies of two women who were killed execution-style have been found by the police in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal.
“Charges of murder have been opened for investigation,” said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.
The bodies of the women, believed to be in their 20s, were found in the bushes on Sigede Road at P-Section in KwaMashu, near a local clinic, about 12.30 on Tuesday afternoon.
“They were found with gunshot wounds to the head. The matter is still under investigation,” said Gwala, adding that the deceased have not yet been identified and the motive of the killing is unknown.
She appealed to anyone with information to contact their local police or 0860010111.
This comes as 10 people were killed in a bloody night at the weekend, a few kilometres from Mariannhill, west of Durban.
On Saturday night, a group of six people, some of them teachers, were killed execution-style at KwaNdengezi, near Pinetown. They had been returning from a gathering in the area and were dropping off a friend when they were accosted by armed men in a car which had followed them.
They were ordered out of their car and made to lie on the ground. The gunmen then took the phones of the friends and shot them in the head as they lay on the ground.
Three men and two women died, while one woman survived.
Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said officers were investigating the murders and no arrests had been made.
