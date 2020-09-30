Thunderstorm alert for Gauteng

Thunderstorms and heavy rains are expected to cause disruptions in Gauteng on Wednesday, the SA Weather Service has warned.

Forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said the storms were expected to hit the province in the afternoon.

Mahlangu told TimesLIVE the expected rain could lead to flooding in low-lying areas.

“These can also be disruptive to traffic because of reduced visibility on the roads, and strong winds could cause damage to infrastructure in informal settlements,” Mahlangu said.