Health department says they are ‘knocking on the wrong doors’

State officials drown in red tape over Cyril's early retirement call

Close to 200 civil servants in health facilities across the Eastern Cape claim they are frustrated by the failure of the department to release them on early retirement, without penalties, as directed by national government.



President Cyril Ramaphosa and public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu issued a directive in 2019 urging state employees who are 55 and above to consider taking early retirement in a bid to ease the pressure on an escalating wage bill, and to create space for new blood in the public sector...

