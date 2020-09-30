Nearly 300 community health workers hung out to dry with no salaries paid

More than 280 community health workers contracted by the Gauteng health department have not been paid their latest salaries, says acting health MEC Jacob Mamabolo.

“The Gauteng department of health wishes to apologise to community health workers who have been negatively affected by the delay in the finalisation of their appointment and payment,” he said on Tuesday.

Mamabolo said that out of 8,719 community health workers who were due to be absorbed permanently into the employ of the department, 8,437 had been appointed and the department was finalising the appointment of the remaining 282.

He explained that the appointment of this category of workers was part of the commitment made by his department to permanently absorb all community health workers as part of the staff cohort to ensure that public health education and promotion is strengthened, among other things.