Khowa man sentenced to 25 years for rape

PREMIUM

A serial rapist who preyed on young women and girls in the Khowa (previously Elliot) area was sentenced to an effective 25 years behind bars in the high court in Makhanda on Tuesday.



Thulani Lamani, 22, was convicted on September 3 on four counts of rape, one of attempted rape, housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.