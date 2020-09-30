Khowa man sentenced to 25 years for rape
A serial rapist who preyed on young women and girls in the Khowa (previously Elliot) area was sentenced to an effective 25 years behind bars in the high court in Makhanda on Tuesday.
Thulani Lamani, 22, was convicted on September 3 on four counts of rape, one of attempted rape, housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.