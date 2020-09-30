Joburg woman confesses to stabbing boyfriend to death during argument
A 26-year-old woman is behind bars after fatally stabbing her live-in boyfriend during a heated argument inside their shack in Tshepisong, west of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Capt Solomon Sibiya said the incident occurred in the middle of the night.
“This morning [Tuesday] at about 7am, our sector police members received a complaint of murder at Tshepisong west, commonly known as 'Ebumnandini', and proceeded to the scene,” he said
“Upon arrival ... they found the suspect, who voluntarily confessed to the murder of her boyfriend. She informed the police that she had a heated argument with the deceased, which led to a physical fight.”
Sibiya said the woman told officers that she took a knife and stabbed the man, who is in his early 30s. The man was declared dead at the scene.
“The deceased sustained a stab wound to the upper body. Police found a blood-stained murder weapon on the scene this morning at about 7am lying on the floor inside the couple’s shack.
“The suspect was put under arrest and later detained at Kagiso Saps.”
Station commander Brig Themba Maduna condemned the incident.
“Gender-based violence is a serious virus that is more vicious than coronavirus. It affects both men and women in our society and kills trust, tolerance, respect and hope in a relationship,” he said.
“There is no better way of resolving disputes than open communication.”
The 26-year-old has been charged with murder. She is expected to appear in the Kagiso magistrate's court.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.