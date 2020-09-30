Eastern Cape's second wave begins to spread in schools

Gomba on Tuesday said while she was pleased that all the 102 pupils in that school had since recovered, she was deeply concerned that the virus had now found its way to other nearby schools in the area.

She said cases had arisen in Burgersdorp in four more schools, while in nearby Middelburg, 192 active cases were recorded in their schools, with two people having lost their lives due to the virus.

“In a Cradock school, we have one positive teacher and testing of learners and teachers is under way.

“There are further positive cases in three other schools in Aliwal North and in Sterkspruit at one school and these fires are spreading really fast.