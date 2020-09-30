Commitment made to reduce food waste

The Consumer Goods Council of SA (CGCSA) on Tuesday launched the SA Food Loss and Waste Voluntary Agreement which commits food manufacturers and retailers to reducing food waste.

This will be in line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goal to halve global food waste by 2030.

Gareth Ackerman, co-chair of CGCSA, said they are calling on SA food manufacturers, distributors and retailers to commit themselves to prevent and reduce food waste. “Given that SA’s retailers sell about 80% of the food consumed in the country, they sit at a critical point in the value chain to influence changes to reduce some of the food waste the country generates each year.

“We have received overwhelming support from our members, among them Massmart, Danone, Tiger Brands, Pick n Pay, Woolworths and Shoprite, who have already pledged to support this important initiative. More members are signing up because they believe it is the right thing to do.

“Let today’s launch be the start of an irreversible commitment to ensure our members become the catalyst for action to address food waste and food insecurity in SA,” he said.