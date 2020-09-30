Andile Lungisa retracts comments on judiciary

Jailed ANC councillor Andile Lungisa has retracted the comments made about the appeal judges prior to handing himself over to prison authorities earlier this month.

In a brief letter seen by The Herald, he wrote: “I, Andile Lungisa, hereby retract the remarks made by me against the judiciary on September 17 2020 as I was about to hand myself over to the authorities at North End Correctional Facility.”

The note is signed by Lungisa and dated September 30.

His attorney, Alwyn Griebenow, confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

Lungisa, who has spent about two weeks in jail following his conviction and sentence for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, had received a legal letter from the state attorney’s office in East London last week, condemning the statements made about the two judges in the high court in Makhanda, and the five judges in the Supreme Court in Appeal in Bloemfontein.

He had told a crowd of supporters and media that there had been collusion, and that the appeal judges had received a kickback for confirming his two-year prison sentence.

He was asked to retract his comments or face further legal action.

Lungisa’s allegations about the judiciary went viral on social media.

Lungisa, granted bail of R10,000 on Friday last week, has opted to remain in jail pending the outcome of his application for leave to appeal against his sentence to the Constitutional Court.

He was found guilty of assault after he smashed a glass water jug over the head of an opposition councillor during a heated council meeting in October 2016.

