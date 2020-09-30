A sure bet: deadbeat dad's going to jail if he doesn't pay maintenance to his ex

Recently, he continued to spend R14,000 a month on gambling and trading while claiming he had only R2,600 spare each month after meeting commitments that included R12,000 in instalments and insurance on his BMW.

A court order after the couple's divorce compelled the man to pay R7,500 in monthly maintenance for each child, as well as half their school fees. In the meantime, he pocketed R1m from the sale of the matrimonial home and R3.2m from a retirement policy.

Snyckers said the father rejected his wife's claim that he was a gambling addict.

“I must therefore takes his decisions as deliberate, which would leave me with no choice but to hold him in contempt,” he said. The judge also awarded costs against the father for a counter-application in which he claimed his wife had prevented him having contact with their children.

“It is clear that the father lost interest in the regulation of contact with his minor children, and failed to take up appointments with the parenting co-ordinator that had been arranged,” he said, accusing the man of a “cynical tit-for-tat litigation strategy”.

The judge gave the ex-wife permission to apply for a garnishee order directing the man's employer to pay her R30,000 a month directly by deducting it from her ex-husband's salary.

At a maintenance court hearing in October, the father is expected to argue that his monthly maintenance payments should be reduced to R2,500 per child and one third of their school fees.

TimesLIVE