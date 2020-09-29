Uitenhage man in court after fatal hit and run
A 27-year-old Uitenhage man who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal car crash last month appeared briefly in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
Fernando Douglas faces three charges — culpable homicide, failure to establish injuries and failure to assess damage...
