Mpumalanga government official faces rape charge

A government official in Mpumalanga is behind bars and will appear in court on Friday in connection with a charge of rape.

Community safety, security and liaison MEC Gabisile Shabalala said on Tuesday that she was aware of the arrest — which happened just four days before a former MEC in the province was arrested on rape charges.

“The department has noted the arrest of the [suspect] due to alleged rape on Thursday, September 24. He appeared in Ermelo magistrate's court on Friday, September 25, where he was remanded in custody,” said Shabalala.

She called on the “law to take its course”.

The official, who remains behind bars, is due back in court on Friday.

TimesLIVE is not naming the accused until he has pleaded to the sexual charge.

News of his arrest comes after the arrest of a former MEC on Monday.