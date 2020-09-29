Life behind bars for gang rape five

Hefty sentences of life imprisonment were handed down to four of the five men convicted of kidnapping and then gang raping a young Port Elizabeth woman in May 2017.

The woman, 25, had been on her way home from a shop in Voissen Street in Gelvandale when she was accosted by the group, who then dragged her into an abandoned house in the area and raped her.

In the Port Elizabeth regional court last Wednesday, Luther Jansen, 22, Luciano Classen, 24, Furdi Classen, 22, and Brendon Wildskiet, 23, were each sentenced to life imprisonment for the kidnapping and rape, while their 19-year-old friend, a juvenile at the time, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga welcomed the convictions and sentences.

“It is very sad and disturbing to see that women cannot walk freely in their own neighbourhood, and worse is that they are attacked and raped by the very people who reside in that same neighbourhood,” she said.

Ntshinga commended the Family Violence and Child Protection Unit for the swift arrests and successful prosecution of the men.

“I thank the prosecuting authority for ensuring that these men never see the outside prison walls for a very long time.

“Violence and abuse of women and children is rife and as a society we need to be intolerable of these crimes and put an end to such violations,” Ntshinga said.

HeraldLIVE