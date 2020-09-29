Is SA seeing a drop or rise in Covid-19 numbers under level 1? Here is what authorities say

While SA's Covid-19 recovery rate continues to see a steady increase and Health minister Zweli Mkhize has reassured the public that we are "now past the surge", the rising number of cases in the Free State and Gauteng have sparked concern.

WHO is worried

According to the SABC, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed concern after an increase in Covid-19 cases in SA over the past week.

The increase in the number of confirmed cases comes after the country entered level 1 of the lockdown last Monday. The increase also comes amid reports that the continent has experienced an overall decrease in infections.

To date, SA's Covid-19 death toll now sits at 16,586 with 671, 669 confirmed cases.

On Monday, the country recorded 188 deaths, of which 178 were confirmed in the Free State.

Globally, the number of people who have died from illnesses related to Covid-19 has passed one million, and there are 33,4m confirmed cases.

Active cases in Gauteng

TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday that acting health MEC Jacob Mamabolo expressed concern about the 6% increase in Gauteng's Covid-19 cases since lockdown regulations were dropped to level 1.

He said the rise in infections could be attributed to, among other factors, non-adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions by some members of the public.

“We all have to play our part to protect ourselves and those about us,” said Mamabolo. “There is still no vaccine. The only way we can contain the spread of Covid-19 is through wearing masks, keeping social distance and hand sanitisation, including adhering to the level 1 guidelines provided by government.”