Concern raised as Covid-19 cases jump 6% in Gauteng under lockdown level 1

“The rise in infections has been attributed to, among other factors, non-adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions by some members of the public,” read a statement from his office.

A rise in active cases was recorded in parts of Johannesburg, Tshwane and the north of Ekurhuleni.

The health department reminded the public that despite the country being on a lower alert level, Covid-19 remained a threat.

“It is important that we emphasise to the public that the fight against Covid-19 is far from over. We want to caution communities that we need to continue adhering to non-pharmaceutical interventions,” the department said.

Mamabolo said: "'We all have to play our part to protect ourselves and those around us.”